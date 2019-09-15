220 North at Horse Pen Creek (copy)
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

I had a very close call today on Horse Pen Creek Road! The construction makes for very dangerous driving. Drivers need to slow down.

Mamie Leemon

Greensboro

