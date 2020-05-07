Today, May 8, is the 75th anniversary of a very special day, and deserves a special celebration, although I doubt many Americans will notice.
Very few can actually remember “Victory in Europe Day,” May 8, 1945, the end of Nazi Germany and Adolph Hitler and the horror of the Holocaust.
Our Greatest Generation bought that victory with their sweat and blood and sacrifice, but only a few are left now, all in their 90s and up.
Soon they will all be gone and there will be no living memory of the VE-Day veterans. So let us honor them while they are still with us.
We shall not see their like again.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
