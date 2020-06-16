Regarding the June 11 letter, “The wrong way to spend our money”:
It is the right way to spend money.
How many law enforcement officers risk their lives every day?
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office’s new ROOK Tactical Vehicle is not designed for protests or riots, nor is it an armed military tank.
Do you know how many domestic incidents or standoffs occurred in the last 18 months where an officer was shot or shot at?
This vehicle is an extension of a bulletproof vest (protection) and that’s all.
What would be the appropriate price for an officer’s life?
I believe that the time is now for police policies to change and they are, but when I see the cost of performing arts centers versus a ROOK, this safety precaution is pennies to our taxpayers.
Scott Weeks
Greensboro
