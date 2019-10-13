Donald Trump’s foreign policies are seriously flawed. His decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria will destabilize the region. Seeking no counsel from White House staff, the Pentagon or State Department (strongly disagreeing), Trump called Turkey and advised of the U.S. removal.
The Turkish attack on Syria will lead to ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, our allies fighting ISIS. The 60,000 Syrian Democratic Fighters (having lost 11,000 themselves) will leave to protect the border. Camps holding 10,000 ISIS prisoners will be unguarded and the inmates will likely escape to rejoin jihadists. Trump believes we “can always go back and BLAST” ISIS, but we can’t without SDF allies.
Trump acknowledges a conflict of interest with Turkey arising from his Trump Towers Istanbul investment (maybe why he’s refusing to submit tax returns). He proclaims that if his decision fails, “in my great and unmatched wisdom” he will destroy Turkey’s economy. That would add to his tariff decisions, which may be leading to a global recession.
Narcissist Trump is far from being a political or financial genius. So SAD!
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
