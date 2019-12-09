The New York Times columnist David Brooks spoke recently in Winston-Salem. It was encouraging, and a bit surprising, to find that he favors:
- A low minimum wage, therefore less job loss.
- Private health care.
- A smaller welfare state.
He seems to understand, as does Shelby Steele, that accusations and continual reminders of past racism have become a racket, from which political and racial demagogues feed themselves rather well. Mr. Brooks sees that self-respect can’t be handed out like a welfare check, and that choices like single-motherhood and drugs are indeed the causes of poverty.
His are what some call “bourgeois” values, and they have served America rather well.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
