I took time recently to visit Rep. Mark Walker’s office to share my concerns about surprise billing. Surprise billing occurs when patients receive an unexpected bill for out-of-network medical treatment. It has hurt too many American families, and it must be stopped. However, many of the legislative proposals in both the House and Senate rely heavily on federal government price controls to resolve payment disputes between doctors and insurance companies.
Price controls do not take into account the differences between rural and urban health care markets, or the fact that rural health care providers are consistently underpaid by insurers as is. If enacted, they would drive many financially struggling rural doctors further into the red, and close down even more doctors, community health clinics and hospital services. This hurts people I know in rural areas without any nearby options for specialty medical care, and leads to worse health outcomes and more out-of-pocket costs for patients.
I urge Sen. Tillis and Rep. Walker to oppose any legislation in either chamber that uses price controls to address surprise billing or gives more consideration to insurance companies in arbitration than it does to the needs of patients and health care outcomes in general.
Janice Dale
High Point
