Most physicians take the Hippocratic oath, pledging to “First, do no harm.” On July 3, Surgeon General Jerome Adams violated that oath. When directly asked if people should wear masks and practice social distancing, he declined to reinforce the best medical advice to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19. Instead of doing his duty to protect the health of the American people, he said insisting on wearing masks will generate a rebellion by some people not to wear them; therefore, inaction is a better course than taking action. This convoluted logic precludes any progress against the pandemic and will likely result in the premature deaths of many of our fellow citizens.
It is obvious the surgeon general is playing the role of an obsequious toadie to the prevaricator in chief, but that is beside the point.
Our nation is crying out for leadership, but all we get are people who are more interested in keeping their jobs than actually doing them. This is nothing new, but this time our fellow citizens are dying because of it.
Those in the Trump administration, including the incompetent head of state, who are complicit with this horrific behavior should be held legally responsible.
James Brady
Summerfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.