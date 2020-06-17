What a fine piece of clever satire you have published in “Trump is running against himself” (June 13) by Hugh Hewitt. “Vote for Trump and you are voting for the Constitution, military strength and robust economic growth,” he writes. Ah yes, the Constitution, which somewhere must encourage general bullying of judges and the press, not to mention Twitter-driven pardoning decisions. I’m guessing also maybe there’s an amendment encouraging the sacking of career diplomats as well as inspectors general who refuse to follow the boot-licking behaviors of some of our career GOP elected officials.
And how ironic that Mr. Hewitt can envision such a wonderful economic growth period coming for those 40 million unemployed at this time of COVID-19 paranoia! Yes, indeed, all in the hyperbolic tradition of British satirist Jonathan Swift.
Kevin Haggerty
Greensboro
