Generals disagree with militarization
A growing chorus of prominent military personnel (former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey, former Defense Secretary William Perry, etc.) have been very vocal in their disagreement with President Trump over utilizing active-duty military personnel to quell protests.
As Dempsey told NPR, “The idea that the military would be called in to dominate and to suppress what, for the most part, were peaceful protests” was dangerous. The obvious result could likely be increased unrest and accelerated energized civil protests. Trump’s response to George Floyd has been dismal, increasing black discontent.
A secondary caution has been noted by Dempsey; we have a 100% voluntary military service, already struggling to keep enlistment numbers up. Active-duty military personnel stands at 1.3 million. Of that number, 46% (or 600,000) are African-American.
Many of those enlistees might have joined for a guaranteed salary, benefits and the promise of veteran educational benefits that exceed their present expectations of minimum wage employment that offers little advancement opportunities. That might end.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Bullying leads to a frightening situation
Bully: a blustering, quarrelsome, overbearing person (or group) who habitually badgers and intimidates smaller or weaker people.
Mob rule: control of a political situation by those outside the conventional or lawful realm, typically involving violence and intimidation.
Quarterback Drew Breese cannot voice that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”
Stan Wischnowski, top editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, resigned after publishing a column titled “Buildings Matter, Too.”
New York Times’ editor, James Bennet, has resigned after the publication of a controversial op-ed from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.
Grant Napear, 32 years the TV voice of the Sacramento Kings, was fired for tweeting “ALL LIVES MATTER...EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”
Three white women were accused of “white privilege” and “you don’t care about black lives” while scrubbing BLM graffiti off a building in D.C.
From George Orwell’s 1984: “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
1984 warns of “a nation of fanatics, marching forward in perfect unity, all thinking the same thoughts and shouting the same slogans, perpetually working, fighting, triumphing, persecuting … all with the same face.”
This is frightening.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Weather talk is leaning to extremes
Remember when talking about weather was light pleasant conversation? Now weather is a topic of extremes, likely adding to already heated conversations regarding COVID-19, the economy and social protests.
The Central America gyre (“Amanda”) recently unleashed torrential rain with flooding and mudslides in Central America. Now “Cristobal” inundates our Gulf Coast. Hurricane season officially started June 1 with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasting a likely range of 13-19 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes with 3-6 predicted as major.
There is no denying that climate change is here. It first impacts the most vulnerable people and species.
Here’s good news: Each day, more people come together with innovations to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Low-cost solar, wind, and battery technologies are on profitable up-trends, and if sustained, will out-compete fossil fuels, halving carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2030.
We need strong individual, business, and governmental leadership with policies to support this positive direction.
The bipartisan “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” (HR 763) has been carefully developed by economists, scientists, and citizens alike. Check it out and make our government accountable so in the future, we can talk about nice weather.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Letter completely missed the point
In her June 9 letter, Barbara Hege completely misses the point of the brutality directed toward a black man by a uniformed officer of the law, and the complicity of three other officers who simply watched while a man died at the hands of a fellow officer. Her statement is akin to President Trump observing that “there were good people on the scene” at Charlottesville.
Statements like that try to twist the facts to divert attention from the real issue.
James Bennett
Greensboro
