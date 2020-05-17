While the kids are out of school, they’re busy
This letter is sent because I don’t know if parents in Greensboro know what their kids are doing in the COVID-19 crisis. So, here’s a shout out to all parents, this is your kids’ new life:
1. Wake up so very late.
2. Watch cartoons/video games.
3. Get bored.
4. Do some school.
5. Waste time lying around the house all afternoon.
6. Sleep
7. Repeat steps 1-7. Enjoy!
That’s not a healthy kid day! Why because of coronavirus must kids have a boring couch potato life?
Parents should know how to make their kids happily healthy! Some solutions are to open the libraries to stretch and exercise their brains. Kids are dying for a new book that is returnable. Couldn’t people do book handouts or something?
Another answer, quit caution-taping the playgrounds! Teenyboppers need something to work their energy out.
Lastly, parents could encourage their kids to do outdoor activities like hiking. Greensboro offers many walking trails and parks.
There are so many things that Greensboro could be doing to keep their kids active. So let’s do it, to save our community! Stay safe!
Chloe Thongteum
Greensboro
Dealing with used masks and gloves
We, the public, keep hearing over and over again about wearing masks and gloves to stay healthy and keep others healthy as well. That is all good. But somebody has to start telling those people about what to do with their used masks and gloves.
I’ve seen them thrown on the ground, in parking lots and even in shopping carts. That is wrong and unhealthy. They have to stop it.
So, when we get instructions to wear them, educate those folks about what to do when done using them.
Diane Speaker
Greensboro
Refusal to wear a mask is hypocritical
I read with interest the letter written by Randall Haro in the Friday, May 8 News & Record.
Try as I might, and having read the letter several times, I could not find a single word regarding President Trump’s refusal to wear a mask either in his briefings or in his visits to factories, etc. Why is it hypocrisy in regard to Gov. Roy Cooper and not hypocrisy for President Trump?
I also don’t recall Gov. Cooper advocating untried and untested drugs or dangerous treatments that could kill our citizens. I for one am proud of the way the governor has handled this whole situation. Hypocrisy? Not by a long shot!
Sharon Holt
Liberty
Barr’s acts on Flynn’s behalf are outrageous
Attorney General William Barr has moved to drop the Michael Flynn case, after Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about a matter material to the Russia investigation. This is nothing less than President Trump forcing the Department of Justice to drop the case so he won’t be embarrassed by pardoning Flynn. It’s both outrageous and indefensible.
It’s also evidence of Trump’s efforts to discredit the Mueller Report and the investigation that found Trump committed 10 acts of obstruction of justice and that, but for the fact that he was a sitting president, he would be indicted.
Barr also has U.S. Attorney John Durham investigating the origins of the Russia investigation. I think it’s safe to say that the results of that investigation will be announced before the November election and will be stated in a fashion to be damning to the Mueller Report and the FBI. Trump then will yell again, “Hoax.”
Next, Trump, in his continuing absurdities, will want President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrested as he already has implied. Further evidence that Trump apparently would like the United States to become a police state under his direction.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Church members have arrogant attitude
I saw the May 11 News & Record front page article about Providence Church of Greensboro.
It seems that the congregants of this church are either not going out in public or they have no concern about the people with whom they come into contact with every day. No matter which this is, it represents an arrogant attitude toward a very serious issue.
I certainly believe that our gracious Lord is just that, gracious, but He does expect each of us to be diligent and respectful of the people around us.
Perhaps someone would be willing to do a contact tracing on this congregation. This might be quite enlightening.
Ruth Petty
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.