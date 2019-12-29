Suggestions on how to help law enforcement on having to make split second life and death decisions:

When you get an emergency call, race to the scene, but stay in your car and try to figure all the scenarios in play and who’s involved. Then count to 20 before you get out.

Don’t forget to turn your body cam on, so it can be played for weeks over and over in slow motion and gone over frame by frame to see if the right decision was made.

If taking fire, take no action until they fire at least four times. To make the right decision, consider where the bullets went and how close they were. If the decision is that they are trying to kill and it’s necessary to return fire, use rubber bullets.

The only downside to these ideas is we will lose more honest and dedicated lawmen in the line of duty.

For those worried about cost, don’t be; this will pay for itself in no time.

We can get new hires for less money and pay out fewer pensions if any.

David Burke

Greensboro

