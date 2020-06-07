Greensboro’s population is about 300,000. What is troubling is that we are No. 7 with evictions in the entire nation at a percentage of 8.5%. Roughly 5,000 cases annually. That means 13½ households are evicted every day. And it’s not just for non-payment of rent.
I had lived in the same apartment at Edgewater Village for more than 20 years when I received a “letter of nonrenewal.” Legally, they need not say why nor did they. Unable to find an affordable place to live, with the housing helpers contributing nothing but a wait list, I was rendered homeless. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income without a single place to live.
At my age and fixed income, options were unavailable for me to move my belongings. Hence, they kept them. My life’s acquisitions were forfeited.
The tenant has a limited number of options. The landlords, on the other hand, can pretty much do as they want. The eviction laws do not favor the tenant. I’m told I have no recourse. It makes no sense to me that clothing, furniture and office equipment are inaccessible. The laws need to be supportive of both parties, not just one.
Glenn Turgeon
Greensboro
