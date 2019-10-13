Divided Supreme Court weighs LGBT people's rights (copy)

On Sept. 22 another gay teen committed suicide, in Tennessee, in despair after having been publicly outed. On Oct. 8 the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether LGBTQ folks are protected by the Constitution against discrimination in employment. The administration sides with those who discriminate, in the name of “religion.”

As a longtime practicing Christian, I beg those in churches to educate and advocate for the end of such “religion.” The church has too long fostered and enabled the discrimination and exclusion of gays that leads to depression and despair.

“But the Bible says … .” No. Study the eight passages, a minuscule number of verses, none from Jesus, that speak to same-sex behavior. Behavior, not orientation — homosexual orientation was unknown in the ancient world — is not the subject of these passages. They spoke to abusive and excessive sexual behaviors, not to the committed relationships of gay people.

Study the Bible. A group at our church just did, informed by Matthew Vines’ book, “God and the Gay Christian.” There simply is no biblical imperative for condemnation of those of different sexual orientation or identity.

What Jesus does say: Judge the truth of teaching by the fruit it produces. What the Bible does say: Love your neighbor.

Melanie Rodenbough

Greensboro

