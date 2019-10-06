Number of abortions in US falls to lowest level since 1973 (copy)
Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Remember the saying: “Statistics don’t lie, but liars use statistics”? “Fake news” also uses statistics to disguise the effect and repugnance of the abortion industry. An example: The Sept. 19 Associated Press article in the News & Record, “U.S. abortions at lowest level since 1973,” gives us the false impression that each year abortions have gone down appreciably. The article reports that “the number and rate of abortions across the U.S. have ‘plunged’ to their lowest levels ...,” seemingly corroborating these terribly misleading statements.

Yes, 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017 are “down from 926,000 in 2014.” Sounds good. We’re down to only 862,000 innocent, defenseless, unborn babies being “terminated” each year at Planned Parenthood facilities, etc.? Good? Improvement? A 7% decrease is certainly not a “plunge,” particularly considering that 862,000 babies were not spared the death sentence.

No one has ever been killed at an NRA facility. That’s not so at Planned Parenthood facilities. Our concerns and our priorities are terribly misplaced.

Clyde L. Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments