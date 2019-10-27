Whether you are a supporter of the president or not, one must just look at the news (choose any source) and you should be mesmerized by the lightning-fast move by Russia to fill the vacuum that was created and you have to question the reasoning behind pulling out of Syria.
It was astonishing in speed and gives Russia and Iran a foothold where one did not exist just two weeks ago.
In reference to the “storming and occupation” of a closed hearing that both Democrats and Republican House members where attending — and that included one of our local representatives, Mark Walker — they either showed a breathtaking lack of knowledge of the U.S. Constitution or, more worrisome, a total lack of regard for laws that are very well laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
This was proof that all the House members who pulled a grandstand to interfere with a legal deposition.
Shame on all of those who participated for wiping your feet with the Constitution. None of you deserves reelection for wasting the time and money of the people’s house with self-promoting stunts.
Jim Clark
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.