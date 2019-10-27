Republicans disrupt closed-door impeachment deposition (copy) (copy)

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., center, gathers with fellow House Republicans for a news conference after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Whether you are a supporter of the president or not, one must just look at the news (choose any source) and you should be mesmerized by the lightning-fast move by Russia to fill the vacuum that was created and you have to question the reasoning behind pulling out of Syria.

It was astonishing in speed and gives Russia and Iran a foothold where one did not exist just two weeks ago.

In reference to the “storming and occupation” of a closed hearing that both Democrats and Republican House members where attending — and that included one of our local representatives, Mark Walker — they either showed a breathtaking lack of knowledge of the U.S. Constitution or, more worrisome, a total lack of regard for laws that are very well laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

This was proof that all the House members who pulled a grandstand to interfere with a legal deposition.

Shame on all of those who participated for wiping your feet with the Constitution. None of you deserves reelection for wasting the time and money of the people’s house with self-promoting stunts.

Jim Clark

Greensboro

