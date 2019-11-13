Allen Broach - service photo (copy) (copy)

Allen Broach was shipped to Vietnam after 10 months of training.

 Courtesy of Allen Broach

Margaret Moffett’s Sunday article on Allen Broach, and his following personal account of his experience in Vietnam (Nov. 10), were well-written and most informative.

In addition, Mr. Broach’s perseverance and adaptability following his injuries and return to civilian life from that bitter conflict are truly inspirational.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

