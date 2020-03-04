Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden's super Tuesday (copy)

If moderate Democrats are to have their voices heard, it is time to stop splitting the vote and back one candidate.

Joe Biden has the wisdom, the vast experience and, critically, the moral compass necessary to successfully lead the country out of the era of immoral, unethical and incompetent leadership of the last three years.

Joe Biden, partnered with a dynamic vice president such as Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, would bring back the competent advisers and knowledgeable federal employees that Trump drove away.

All organizations are defined by their leaders, and Joe Biden would bring back a culture of competence and ethical behavior, returning our country to the position of leadership it held in the world before the Mitch McConnell-Donald Trump era.

Mary Rodriguez

Greensboro

