So there are some 25 Democrats vying for President Donald Trump’s job as leader of the U.S. and the free world. My advice to them is to stop falling over each other taking those tiresome potshots at him that have become downright boring and ineffective. The Democrats would be wiser to tell voters what exactly their plans are to preserve health care, Social Security, senior citizen benefits, education, veterans care, etc. These are vital issues that need solving. The Democrats should get moving and choose a formidable candidate to face President Trump and the one weapon to defeat our lying, mean-tempered “leader” is truth.
Get crackin’, Democrats! Time’s a wastin’. We need a man or woman who commands respect, not fear. Most important election ever? Yes!
Herb Stark
Mooresville