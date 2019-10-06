Our government is broken all because a man won an election that he was not supposed to win.
Democrats and Republicans are mad. The people writing these letters to the editor are cutting each other’s throats.
And in the meantime nothing is being done to address the problems of the American people.
Both parties call each other names to gain power — not to help the American people.
No matter what is done, Donald Trump is our president, and if you do not like Trump, find someone to run against him in 2020.
Do that and stop all the whining and investigating. Sad. Very sad.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Interesting. A good friend and I had this same basic discussion at lunch yesterday. The Democrats should have accepted defeat in the 2016 Presidential election gracefully, committed to work with Republicans to improve the security and lives of our citizens, and then fought vigorously for what they wanted. Instead, they cried foul and immediately declared that they would resist everything and anything proposed by the Republicans, thus losing any credibility that they care about our citizens over power.
