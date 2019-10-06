Impeachment standoff: Trump sees ‘hoax,’ Dems a stonewall (copy)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 2.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Our government is broken all because a man won an election that he was not supposed to win.

Democrats and Republicans are mad. The people writing these letters to the editor are cutting each other’s throats.

And in the meantime nothing is being done to address the problems of the American people.

Both parties call each other names to gain power — not to help the American people.

No matter what is done, Donald Trump is our president, and if you do not like Trump, find someone to run against him in 2020.

Do that and stop all the whining and investigating. Sad. Very sad.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments