Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies by a jury of his peers. Those felonies were committed to protect the president. Even Attorney General William Barr said that those convictions were just. Stone said that he would never “roll on Trump.” This pledge of fealty is gangster talk. With Stone’s commutation, The Donald officially becomes The Don.
William and Debi Dudley
Greensboro
