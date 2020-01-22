It’s a new year and a new decade, and there is no shortage of ecological disasters and crises.
The continued destruction of the Amazon and other rainforests, the devastating wildfires in Australia and California, the rapidly melting Himalayan glaciers, the increasing number of dead zones in the oceans, and terrible people like Trump and Bolsonaro in office are just some of the many things that have me scared for the future.
Many people are already feeling the damaging effects of the climate crisis. I really want this year to have more environmental good news stories than bad, and we can probably still accomplish this if we work together and work fast.
Many solutions are required to address the many problems that we’re facing in this new decade. Regenerative ocean farming, carbon pricing, obtaining 100% renewable energy ASAP, greater conservation and restoration of land and resources, and voting for the planet are just some solutions.
Let’s make 2020 the year that we turn everything around for the better.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
