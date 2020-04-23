Help! I’m being covered with sticks! Whoever knew that tiny cute trees would grow up to be so tall? Now I have a steady stream of sticks raining down out of the sky. All it takes is a little wind or a little rain and I have to delay my mowing until all of the sticks are picked up. I have two 30-gallon containers reserved for this job. That’s enough, right? Wrong! Not when the city calls off picking them up, at all. I understand the problem. But tell me: What do I do with these “forever falling” sticks??
Irene Rhodes
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.