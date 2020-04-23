Help! I’m being covered with sticks! Whoever knew that tiny cute trees would grow up to be so tall? Now I have a steady stream of sticks raining down out of the sky. All it takes is a little wind or a little rain and I have to delay my mowing until all of the sticks are picked up. I have two 30-gallon containers reserved for this job. That’s enough, right? Wrong! Not when the city calls off picking them up, at all. I understand the problem. But tell me: What do I do with these “forever falling” sticks??

Irene Rhodes

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments