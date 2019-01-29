Please consider, for a moment, Confederate monument defenders. Whatever you make of the history of the “unpleasantness,” you must concede these are monuments to white supremacy. Why?
This would be because white supremacy was a cornerstone of the Old South. People were routinely treated like animals or worse and people thought it was all right. Why?
That would be because nonwhite people were considered inferior and child-like, at best. This is how the population lived with the otherwise indefensible treatment of slaves. This is one reason your monuments and flags are offensive.
Sure, as a whole they were great soldiers, but then so was the Wehrmacht, and you don’t see monuments in Germany to those brave soldiers because it would be offensive.
So, please understand why these monuments can be offensive to people who are not white, like yourselves.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro