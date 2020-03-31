North Carolina’s unemployment insurance program only covers 10% of those who apply. However, with the federal government expanding its unemployment program to include contract and gig workers, now is the time for the General Assembly to make our state system work for those who would otherwise be left out during what’s sure to be a taxing financial time. If left unchanged, the state’s policies will hurt those who need help the most.
Victor Feraru
High Point
