With an attitude of gratitude, I offer a special shout-out and salute to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week 2020. I am eternally grateful for our teachers who work year after year with increased diligence to deliver instruction in and outside of classrooms. It is also important to thank parents and others who also have worked to help to educate our children during these unprecedented times.
I encourage teachers to continue to focus on long-range goals and objectives for students. Remember: Education is a game-changer. We cannot control when school starts and ends; however, we are responsible for what we provide for students while they are under our tutelage. As a veteran educator, it has been my practice to do what I was trained to do and commit to what I was charged to do.
Teachers should focus on goal achievement to reach desired results for children by designing and executing strategic objectives. I charge all teachers to strive for excellence in an effort to reach perfection!
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
The writer is a retired N.C. educator.
