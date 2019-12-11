Regardless of your political position, you’re probably as frustrated as I am watching the expensively dressed, well-coiffed political class in Washington using its elected positions to put its large donors’ goals above those of the voters.
Money drives these public servants and as the influence of big money grows, we the public, are less represented today than at any point in recent history.
It’s time to retake our power by using the ballot box, allowing voters to mandate the needed structural changes big money and our elected officials fear most.
Here are three examples of movements underway that voters might use the ballot box to recapture control of our democracy:
- Enact term limits (see “A Term Limits Amendment”).
- Support anti-corruption regulation (see the “American Anti-Corruption Act”).
- And enact a national popular vote bill (see “National Popular Vote”) so that those who get the most votes win elections.
If you want change, use your voice to support national and local efforts and contact all of your elected officials through their websites.
If not now, when?
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
