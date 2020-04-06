Last week we lost a great community leader. Fred Starr made positive things happen in every project in which he was involved.

Gov. Jim Hunt appointed Fred and me to the N.C. State Environmental Management Commission. Our assignment was to get the Randleman Dam project through the environmental process at the state level. Fred worked tirelessly to get this important project approved. Thanks to this project, Greensboro has an abundant water supply for 100 years.

Fred’s enthusiasm will be greatly missed.

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

