I would like to thank Guilford College for having such wonderful events at its observatory. On Nov. 11 they had a marvelous presentation on Saturn, followed by rooftop viewing through telescopes. It was marvelous how the professor allowed the children to participate in questions and answers.

Mary IdzerdaPerko

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments