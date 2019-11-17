I would like to thank Guilford College for having such wonderful events at its observatory. On Nov. 11 they had a marvelous presentation on Saturn, followed by rooftop viewing through telescopes. It was marvelous how the professor allowed the children to participate in questions and answers.
Mary IdzerdaPerko
Greensboro
