My Asian daughter-in-law, watching crowds of revelers on beaches and armed “Open America” protesters at state capitols made a short, but poignant observation. I will first explain that she and most of her family survived the “Killing Fields” of Cambodia and spent her middle childhood years in squalid refugee camps in Thailand before coming to this country.

She commented: “Those Americans are spoiled. They don’t know the world. They don’t know what some people have to do to stay alive.” She is happy to safely stay home, eat, sleep, enjoy her family and count her blessings.

Sherry A. Kelly

Greensboro

