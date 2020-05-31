My Asian daughter-in-law, watching crowds of revelers on beaches and armed “Open America” protesters at state capitols made a short, but poignant observation. I will first explain that she and most of her family survived the “Killing Fields” of Cambodia and spent her middle childhood years in squalid refugee camps in Thailand before coming to this country.
She commented: “Those Americans are spoiled. They don’t know the world. They don’t know what some people have to do to stay alive.” She is happy to safely stay home, eat, sleep, enjoy her family and count her blessings.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.