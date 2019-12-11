At this season of the year when many focus on the needs of others and extending kindness and caring to them, it is appropriate to give thought and consideration to a poem by Howard Thurman that has been set to music by Dan Forrest entitled “The Work of Christmas”:
When the song of angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild nations,
To bring peace among brothers,
To make music from the heart.
The message to us is crystal clear: Go and do, always remembering that great acts are made up of small deeds.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
