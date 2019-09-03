pence (copy)
Politicians need to spend less time on Fox News, MSNBC, ABC, etc., talking about the problems we have and promoting their books, and more time in the Senate or the House of Representatives solving these problems!

Do I hear an Amen?

Rick O’Reilly

Greensboro

