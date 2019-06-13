Guilford County educators have done a fine job of informing citizens about problems that can only be addressed by increased state and county appropriations. Guilford County commissioners should be reminded of these funding priorities:
1. The $6.1 million the commissioners have been advised to appropriate for capital maintenance and repairs is less than half of what is needed for our 127 schools, many of which are falling apart. Roofing, electrical, plumbing and HVAC problems are common. The school system has neither the personnel nor resources to adequately address these issues.
2. Employment readiness is essential. Fully fund the plan to establish five academies at area high schools to provide work-based learning and career development.
3. Guilford County has dropped to ninth in teacher supplements although we are the third-largest school system in the state. We must pay our teachers and school staff what they deserve.
The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Beta Iota Omega Chapter, believe that addressing these priorities should be the primary budgetary concern for our county commissioners.
Channelle James
Greensboro
The writer is president, Beta Iota Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.