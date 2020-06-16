This letter is for our faith-based communities.

Before you elect an official to office, remember the words of Proverbs 6:16-19:

“These things are an abomination to the Lord:

“Haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devised wicked schemes, feet that are swift in running to mischief, a false witness who utters lies and one who spreads strife among brothers.”

We believers must walk our talk.

Our choices should line up with God’s word.

How you vote may be a secret to other men, but God knows who honors Him.

Katherine Shelton

Greensboro

