Food Stamp Changes Could Be Coming (copy)

A sign directs visitors as they enter the waiting room at the Guilford County Department of Social Services in 2016 in Greensboro.

 Lynn Hey/News & Record

In response to Walter J. Sperko’s letter (“Dems’ good intentions vs. their bad policies,” Aug. 22):

Mr. Sperko, in an effort to make a point about “Democratic polices,” you mentioned “black families” as though they were responsible for what I assume you believe is an outrageous cost for welfare. Perhaps some facts about the SNAP program could help shed some light on your point.

I am aware that some folks on the right have “alternative facts.” But, I think most people with average intelligence or above will appreciate just plain facts.

So here are a few “plain facts” about SNAP, or food stamps:

  • 33% of recipients are families with members who are elderly or have disabilities.
  • 44% are working families.
  • 44.2% are white ; 25.7% are African American households with children recipients receive an average benefit of $128 per month.
  • Households with disabled non-elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $103 per month. Households with elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $107.

Are you aware of a family of any description that can feed themselves for $130 per month? There is the McDonald’s $1 menu (three meals x $1=$3 x 30 days = $90. That works.

These families just need some economics 101 training. Wouldn’t you agree?

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

