In response to Walter J. Sperko’s letter (“Dems’ good intentions vs. their bad policies,” Aug. 22):
Mr. Sperko, in an effort to make a point about “Democratic polices,” you mentioned “black families” as though they were responsible for what I assume you believe is an outrageous cost for welfare. Perhaps some facts about the SNAP program could help shed some light on your point.
I am aware that some folks on the right have “alternative facts.” But, I think most people with average intelligence or above will appreciate just plain facts.
So here are a few “plain facts” about SNAP, or food stamps:
- 33% of recipients are families with members who are elderly or have disabilities.
- 44% are working families.
- 44.2% are white ; 25.7% are African American households with children recipients receive an average benefit of $128 per month.
- Households with disabled non-elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $103 per month. Households with elderly recipients receive an average benefit of $107.
Are you aware of a family of any description that can feed themselves for $130 per month? There is the McDonald’s $1 menu (three meals x $1=$3 x 30 days = $90. That works.
These families just need some economics 101 training. Wouldn’t you agree?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Every time I read statistics provided to support a particular position, I am reminded of the book I first read in Jr. High entitled “How To Lie With Statistics.” As the author states ” Any statistician worth his/her pay can prove anything his/her employer wants proven.”
