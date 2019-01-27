After 21 years of being a News & Record subscriber, I have written few letters. Janice Wangard’s Jan. 17 letter regarding socialism is so skewed (“By any other name, it is still socialism”), the impulse to reply is immense. There is a tremendous difference between socialism and social programs. Wangard can look up the definition of socialism, but social programs, like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and child tax-credit deductions for the working poor, are different.
Wangard probably receives Social Security and Medicare benefits, but apparently she is willing to relinquish these “Third World failures” to prove an erroneous point.
During the Great Depression, FDR initiated the New Deal, a social program effort that enabled unemployed workers work in the Works Program Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps, giving temporary employment on construction projects and the national forests.
My grandparents suffered through the Depression as farmers, but never declared bankruptcy; working sharecroppers would lose their cabins and their meager farm produce. Our family is proud of that, even though they themselves went hungry.
Still working after 50-plus years, still paying into Social Security and Medicare, I don’t deny the value of social programs; apparently Wangard does. If so, she should please donate her benefits to the IRS.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro