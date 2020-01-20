The Jan. 17 story about grants to four Guilford schools, described two big themes: social and emotional learning, and science and technology. Interestingly, social and emotional learning was set off by quotation marks, but science and technology was not. This indicates that social and emotional learning is unusual, novel or less valuable than science and technology.
In fact, U.S. schools have always included social and emotional learning. The stated purpose of almost all schools, from the earliest private schools to today’s public schools, is to create contributing members of society. Saying the Pledge of Allegiance in school is a form of social education. Moral instruction, whether religious or secular, has been part of education for millennia. The original purpose of kindergarten was to teach social skills in preparation for upper grades. Counselors and social workers have been active in our schools for many decades. Most people remember their favorite teachers not because they were good at teaching equations, but because they helped us become better people by example or instruction.
Perhaps the recent craze for “STEM” above all and at all costs should be set off by quotation marks instead.
Craig Taylor
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.