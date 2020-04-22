This correspondence responds to Janice Wangard’s April 16 letter regarding taxes, stating erroneous conclusions. Turbotax easily circumvents the alternative minimum tax issues (unlike Schedule C).
Regarding the deficit, George H.W. Bush signed his appropriations bill, leading to annual deficits of $290 billion. Bill Clinton dug us out, with surpluses from 1998-2001. George W. Bush signed his 2002 appropriations bill, leading to an annual deficit of $412 billion.
Barack Obama inherited the 2008 recession due to lax banking practices, but recovered the economy. Trump’s irresponsible 2017 tax cuts, led by a majority-Republican Congress (not the “socialist” Democrats), gave gifts to corporations to bring American jobs back — and didn’t accomplish that. It increased the tax bracket for the working poor, and substantially decreased the tax rates for the middle class.
Tax cuts benefited this reader, getting substantial refunds in 2018-2019. Wangard’s 15% flat tax reaps even more refunds.
The annual federal deficit was $984 billion in 2019 according to the CBO; in three years Trump increased spending over revenues by 50% (not eliminating the national debt in eight years, as promised).
The pandemic drives mushrooming federal deficits, higher unemployment and business failures. Three Republican administrations were not fiscal conservatives, failing America.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
