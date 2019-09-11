So you are against what you believe are “socialist” policies and you know socialism is bad because Donald Trump says so.
Good! Donate your Social Security check to charity; lots of wealthy people do that.
If you lose your job, don’t apply for unemployment benefits or food stamps; send your children out to a busy street corner to beg for money or food.
If you need health insurance, don’t apply for Medicare or Medicaid; just contact the largest private insurance companies and sign up for whatever plan the salesman recommends.
When Republicans cut Medicaid to the bone, take Granny into your home and pay for round-the-clock nursing care.
This has been fun, but now it’s time for a little common sense. Our limited, so-called “socialist” policies have benefited millions, from FDR’s Social Security Administration more than 80 years ago to Medicare/Medicaid in the mid 1960s under LBJ’s presidency.
If the United States is to remain the greatest democracy in the industrial world, we have to think and plan for the future. We cannot continue to allow our colleges and universities to shut out our best and brightest students because of inability to pay and scarcity of scholarships.
We need clean-energy jobs: wind, solar and biofuels.
Wake up folks; we cannot continue to allow the very wealthy and large corporations to pay little or nothing in taxes or we’ll end up where we were in 2008, on the brink of a second Great Depression.
Joan Sova
Jamestown
