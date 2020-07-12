On one level, what I saw in your recent paper was funny, but maybe not so amusing, as it perfectly showed the absurd bias in your coverage. You printed an Associated Press article about how Dr. Anthony Fauci was saying the next few weeks could be critical concerning the virus. Fauci, according to the article, was ‘issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks just hours before mask-shunning Donald Trump was set to hold a campaign rally. ...’ ”
OK, as always, the AP had to get its usual shot in at President Trump, but maybe you should have used a different picture. In the photo with the article, Fauci is not wearing a mask! Now, before we get the usual excuse — that Fauci was talking and could not wear a mask — it should be considered that if Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally, he probably will be talking as well.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
