How soon people forget. Or maybe they haven’t researched the origins of programs that have come from the federal government and have made life better for all Americans.
I imagine Republicans have logged some accomplishments over time, but I’m hard-pressed to remember any of significance.
Here are some of the programs started by Democrats: Social Security; Medicare; minimum-wage laws; child labor laws; the GI Bill for college tuition; the National Park Service; Medicaid; soil conservation; crop insurance; the Blue Ridge Parkway; the Tennessee Valley Authority (electricity for rural areas in the South); job creation (for those unemployed during the Great Depression in the 1930s); assistance for the needy; integration of the military; the Civil Rights Act; unemployment insurance; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (protects your money invested with banks) and the Affordable Health Care Act.
Anyone want to refuse his or her Social Security check or health care coverage through Medicare or Medicaid?
How about eliminating child labor laws or the right for women to vote?
Want to do away with minimum-wage laws and perhaps unemployment insurance?
Good government doesn’t happen by accident. Do remember the above when choosing those to represent you in Washington. Remember ...
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
