I must have missed something. I know corruption is acceptable in banana republics, but I thought in the U.S. it was still frowned upon.

Well, I’m wrong again, because, despite knowing that the Bidens may have sold vice presidential influence in Ukraine, the Democratic Party is now hailing Joe Biden as its likely presidential candidate. Unabashedly, without apparent shame, they’re now celebrating his ascension.

I guess he’s the best they can do, and the party of JFK is reduced to selling spoiled goods.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

Tags

Load comments