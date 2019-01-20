In today’s newspaper (Jan. 15) Charles A. Jones says “No higher calling exists than serving one’s country in a military uniform; no sacrifice is greater than dying in combat while wearing that uniform.”
Col. Jones must be deeply humiliated to live in a country where the commander in chief avoided military service when a doctor, a friend of his father’s, wrote a letter to the draft board stating (apparently falsely) that the young man had debilitating bone spurs.
Among the best soldiers ever produced in the history of the world were those in the legions of the Roman Empire. Roman soldiers, following legal orders, nailed Jesus to the cross. Their commanding officer was awed by the example shown by Jesus, and more than 2 billion Christians in the world testify to that admiration. Perhaps that is an even “higher calling” than serving one’s country.
Col. Jones is also on record as a strong advocate for the National Rifle Association, whose activities help to make possible the murder of school children with military weapons.
In Roman times there was a type of soldier despised as a “miles gloriosus.” The type is still with us.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro