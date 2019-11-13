I read Patricia Hurt’s column (“It is God’s will that Trump is president,” Nov. 10) multiple times, to make sure I understood her “logic”’ regarding Trump’s God-ordained presidency. She cites Romans 13:1-5 as “proof” that it is God’s will.
Because Trump was not yet born when this passage of the Bible was written, I can only conclude that any president has been sanctioned by God?
So, by extension, I presume that Ms. Hurt has blindly supported all of our past presidents, Republican and Democrat? Why do I doubt that is the case?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
