Speaker of the House Tim Moore speaks during a news conference on Seot. 11. Moore said there was no scheming to create the opportunity for an override.

 Ethan Hyman

The News & Observer via AP

Last week, our Republican legislators in Raleigh waged an assault on our democracy.

On the anniversary of 9/11, these Republicans called a surprise override of the budget veto.

Though it was legal, their action was unconscionable and unethical.

Republicans in our legislature showed us that they will cheat, deceive, and lie to get what they want. Some of them had told the Democratic leadership that there would be no vote.

Some Democratic legislators were not present because they were honoring our first responders; Republicans skipped the patriotism to sneak in their vote.

Shame on them for using deception instead of deliberation. Is this how our state government should be run?

Ann Brady

Reidsville

