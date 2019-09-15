Last week, our Republican legislators in Raleigh waged an assault on our democracy.
On the anniversary of 9/11, these Republicans called a surprise override of the budget veto.
Though it was legal, their action was unconscionable and unethical.
Republicans in our legislature showed us that they will cheat, deceive, and lie to get what they want. Some of them had told the Democratic leadership that there would be no vote.
Some Democratic legislators were not present because they were honoring our first responders; Republicans skipped the patriotism to sneak in their vote.
Shame on them for using deception instead of deliberation. Is this how our state government should be run?
Ann Brady
Reidsville
Have you analyzed that maybe some of the Democrats didn't agree with Governor Cooper's veto and chose not to show up. They knew in advance that the vote was being taken on the 12th.
