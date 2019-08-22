I am sure I will have many who respond: Too bad!
I grew up with a selfish mother who couldn’t have cared less about my health, and as a child with asthma I had to breathe her secondhand smoke.
I do not feel sorry for those who smoke and get very ill from it. I do feel sorry for the innocent ones who have to breathe their garbage, and suffer at the hands of those who smoke. It’s nasty, gross, and, to be honest, it creates a toxic person.
Please, smokers, get help, and quit your selfish breathing on those of us who are trying to stay healthy.
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville