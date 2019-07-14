For God’s sake ... for the children’s sake ... for the nation’s sake, wake up, America!
I remember the words of Paul Harvey, who said some years ago on the fourth of July, “When we sing ‘God Bless America,’ maybe we ought to ask, ‘Why should He?’ ”
What is going on at our southern border is reprehensible to God, to our Christian faith, and to every human being who has a conscience.
Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, and forbid them not, for to such belongs the Kingdom of God” (Mark 10:14 and Luke 18:16).
We need to reclaim the spirit of Christianity in the United States of America if we want God to bless America.
If we continue on the path we are going, our nation will self-destruct in less than 50 years.
Aaron W. Moss
Greensboro