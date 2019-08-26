With almost a decade of a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, Republicans seem to have forgotten how the legislative process works. In his Aug. 20 op-ed, Rep. Jon Hardister blames the governor for the stalemate over the budget because of a “single issue.” However, the next step in the process is for the General Assembly to either override or accept the veto. Instead, Republicans have kept the legislature in session since June 28 at the cost of $42,000 per day, because they don’t have the votes to override the veto.
The “single issue” Rep. Hardister is referring to is Medicaid expansion. His phrase demeans 626,000 North Carolinians with incomes below 133% of the poverty level who would benefit from this expansion and ignores the $36.1 billion that the federal government would provide over the next decade to support it.
On July 9, Gov. Cooper offered a compromise budget that still included this “single issue,” but Republicans refuse to negotiate unless he takes Medicaid off the table. It’s time for Republicans to admit they can’t override the veto and start working with the governor.
I applaud Gov. Cooper for fighting for “the least among us” and urge him to continue.
Denise Baker
Greensboro