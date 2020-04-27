I would like to express to you the impact this virus is having on some college students. While some students are blessed enough to have received a refund from school, that refund does not go far, or it goes straight to helping their parents. Further, some of us are still working during this pandemic and are putting ourselves at risk every time we go to work.
However, are we being treated or paid like essential workers? No, we receive a little extra in each check, and that is supposed to sustain us until the next time we get paid. The government is basically encouraging people to lose their jobs at this point so they can file for unemployment, and potentially get more money than they made while working. I don’t blame anyone who does this because, for some, there is nothing else they can do. Hopefully, things will improve in the weeks to come.
Shammod Porter
Greensboro
The writer attends Winston-Salem State University.
