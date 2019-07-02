Throughout history, men and women from all walks of life have scrambled to answer the call of a fire. But things have changed. In the Triad, our volunteer firefighter shortage has reached a critical state. Approximately every four days a life is lost to fire in North Carolina.
Volunteers make up the majority of our firefighter personnel. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 72 percent of North Carolina firefighters are volunteers, and we have lost an average of 600 firefighters every year since 2016. Fewer volunteers create the need for us to call departments outside of our district to assist, leaving fewer firefighters to respond to fires elsewhere.
The N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs (NCAFC) and the International Association of Fire Chiefs have launched a campaign with 14 North Carolina counties, including the Triad, to bolster volunteer firefighter recruitment, supported by a FEMA grant. We’re using cutting-edge technology to pinpoint recruits, hosting workshops, supporting policy changes and advocating for employers who allow time off for volunteers. Anyone can play a role. We even invite entire families to volunteer together. Visit www.weneedfirefighters.com or text “Firefighter” to 88799.
Brian Causey
Archdale
The writer is an assistant fire chief. His letter is endorsed by Tracy Mosley, program manager of the NCAFC.