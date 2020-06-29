Alamance County Sheriff Terry S. Johnson has stated he won’t enforce the new executive order for face masks.
He also refused to enforce the orders to reduce crowds at Ace Speedway to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Since when did Sheriff Johnson become the sole arbiter of what laws will be enforced?
The mission statement of the Sheriff’s Office is “To serve, protect, and defend the citizens of Alamance County against all unlawful activities that may arise to be.”
Not to be a judge, jury, governor or legislature.
Kevin Reilly
Burlington
